Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3414 Riverside Dr. Available 04/03/20 3 Bedroom Home with Shady Back Yard in Anderson - With covered parking, a garage and an included storage shed off the covered back patio in the shady back yard, there is plenty of space to store all of your things and enjoy being outside. Inside, you'll love the central HVAC to keep you comfortable and cozy carpeted living room as well as tile covered kitchen which includes a dishwasher and microwave. This home is located on the north end of Anderson with quick access to I-5 and the Sacramento River. Apply now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488029)