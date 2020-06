Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Beautiful Tuscany Style Home in Skyview Estates!! - Walk up to this privately situated home in Skyview Estates and it will immediately take your breath away! The grounds are meticulously cared for w/ beautiful shrubs, trees and lavender! Walk through the gate and you're in the breezeway where there is an attached Casita which overlooks the terrace. Large closet w/ 1/2 bthm. Enter the home and you will see all of the arched doorways and high ceilings. The living room is very open w/ a fireplace. The kitchen is spectacular; great for entertaining; all appliances included and beautiful island; lots of cabinetry! Gorgeous formal dining area; inside laundry hookups w/ washer/dryer; The master suite overlooks the pool with amazing views! The master bthm has a roman style tub and separate walk-in shower. The backyard is incredible w/ blooming flowers everywhere! This home will not last! Landscape Svc and Pool Svc is included; $2,495/mth + Sec. Deposit. Call Coldwell Banker C&C Properties Property Mgmt. for additional details and terms.

No Cats Allowed



