Apartment List
/
CA
/
alta sierra
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Alta Sierra should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Ophir Street - A
108 Ophir Street, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
760 sqft
2 bedroom/1 bath renovated apartment located right near downtown Grass Valley. Each unit has private patio area. The units feature laminate floors throughout. Bathroom has a bathtub/shower.
Results within 10 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
710 Doris Drive
710 Doris Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1877 sqft
Lovely Cypress Hills home in Grass Valley. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. This home has a huge living area, functional kitchen, slider door to the front deck and slider from the master to the back.

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Alta Sierra, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Alta Sierra should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Alta Sierra may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Alta Sierra. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CALake Wildwood, CANorth Auburn, CAAuburn, CA
Lincoln, CALinda, CAOroville East, CAMarysville, CAGold River, CAOroville, CAYuba City, CAGridley, CAFlorin, CALemon Hill, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University