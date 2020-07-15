Apartment List
/
CA
/
alta sierra
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Alta Sierra, CA

Finding an apartment in Alta Sierra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
11525 Betty Way
11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1988 sqft
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space. Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
15730 Thiel Way
15730 Thiel Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2251 sqft
Great Single Level Home in Alta Sierra - Very nice 3 bedroom home on large level lot, with a fully fenced large yard. House has both living room and dining room. Living room has wood burning stove and a door that leads out to the back yard.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.
Results within 10 miles of Alta Sierra

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

1 of 7

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
11051 Ringtail Road
11051 Ringtail Road, Lake Wildwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
3 Bedrm, 2 Bath in Lake Wildwood - Great family home in Lake Wildwood. Level lot and driveway. New vinyl flooring in all bathrooms, kitchen, dinning room and utility closet. Wood stove in the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11451 Lexington Way
11451 Lexington Way, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1232 sqft
Squirrel Creek Country Home 1.5 acres lot - Located off Squirrel Creek this house is beautiful, with well, septic. A 2 bedrooms with 2 bathroom with a open kitchen floor plan opening to a large wooden deck. A very large living room with fire place.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
14806 Oak Ridge Road
14806 Oak Ridge Road, Nevada County, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1160 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Alta Sierra, CA

Finding an apartment in Alta Sierra that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CA
Fair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAAuburn, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CALake Wildwood, CANorth Auburn, CALincoln, CAGranite Bay, CA
Placerville, CALinda, CAOroville East, CANorth Highlands, CAGold River, CAOroville, CAYuba City, CALa Riviera, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CAWoodland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoSacramento City College
Sierra College
William Jessup University