apartments under 2000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
46 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Agoura Hills, CA
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Morrison Estates
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
Available 07/15/20 Room for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 One bedroom is available in a house located in Agoura Hills! We are in a quiet neighborhood, near schools, shopping malls, and open spaces! Less than 5 mins drive to Hwy. 101.
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
14 Units Available
Oak Park
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Results within 5 miles of Agoura Hills
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Malibu Canyon Apartments
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,930
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,968
1070 sqft
Units come with all appliances, including washer and dryer. Granite countertops, smoke-free environment, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Resort-style pool, playground, BBQ area, hot tub, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
6 Units Available
North Ranch
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Westlake
The Meadows at Westlake Village
605 Hampshire Rd, Westlake Village, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,993
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1338 sqft
Nine miles from beaches and 38 miles west of Los Angeles. Convenient to U.S. 101 and the Westlake Golf Course. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers, in-unit laundry, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Lang Ranch
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,951
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,691
1084 sqft
Located at Avenue de Los Arboles and Westlake Boulevard, this apartment complex is one of the largest within the Thousand Oaks area. Offering open, spacious floor plans, gas-burning fireplaces and pet-friendly living.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
North Ranch
279 Erbes Road
279 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic floorplan in the heart of Thousand Oaks. Light and bright 1 bedroom beauty with direct access garage. Living room with fireplace and slider to private patio. New paint and stove. End unit tucked away from street.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Westlake
2402 Pleasant Way Unit G
2402 Pleasant Way, Thousand Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
907 sqft
Camelot Community Downstairs 2 Bedroom Condo, Thousand Oaks, CA - Cute downstairs condo unit in the popular Camelot community in Thousand Oaks. This home is well maintained with 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Agoura Hills
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,631
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
880 sqft
This community offers recently-renovated units with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents fulfill all their shopping and entertainment needs at Warner Center. There's also an on-site hot tub, pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
18 Units Available
East Simi Valley
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 01:32pm
3 Units Available
West Simi Valley
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
9 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1266 sqft
Right off Highway 101. Updated features including hardwood floors and granite countertops. Minutes from Calabasas Commons shopping area. On-site amenities include a sauna, racquetball court, pool table and full gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
Close to the Warner Center. Also near parks and nature preserves. Apartments include kitchen appliances and private patios or balconies. Community offers lighted tennis courts and outdoor exercise stations. On-site dry cleaning drop-off service.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
49 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1016 sqft
Located a short drive from Route 101 and Chalk Hill Nature Reserve. Modern apartments with patio/balcony, kitchen appliances and laundry facilities. Picturesque community includes a hot tub, a pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
34 Units Available
Simi Valley Town Center
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,976
1157 sqft
Bright apartments just north of Highway 101 with hardwood floors and big closets. A green community in Los Angeles where tenants have access to tennis courts, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Canoga Park
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 04:55am
4 Units Available
Rancho Conejo
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA
Studio
$1,725
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Casa Oaks Apartments, a beautiful community with everything you have been searching for. We are located in Newbury Park, California near Rancho Conejo Playfields, delicious local eateries, and plentiful shopping locales.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
23 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
The Boulevard Apartments
20600 Ventura Blvd, Woodland, CA
Studio
$1,678
877 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1259 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
1285 sqft
Green community right next to the 101. All units include patio or balcony and extra storage. Enjoy pool, sauna and hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
25 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,966
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1051 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Canoga Park
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1135 sqft
At City View Apartments at Warner Center, we believe your home should be a sanctuary where you can relax and rejuvenate.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Haven Warner Center
6530 Independence Ave, Hidden Hills, CA
Studio
$1,499
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,814
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,096
792 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
