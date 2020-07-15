13605 E. Windy Way

Amenities

Rare find for 4/2 with 3 car garage in Vail on an Acre lot! - Rare find for this 4/2 with 3 car garage in desirable Vail! Spacious floorplan offering formal living/formal dining rooms, dual sliding glass doors, bay windows. Bright kitchen with all appliances including w/d, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Large Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks in bathroom, cultured marble vanity. Tile, newer carpet/paint, 2400 sq. ft., 1/2 acre lot, Vail School Districts, landscape included...... Please call 520-777-6507 ext 2 for questions or to schedule a showing. We do a credit check, criminal back ground check on all applicants.



(RLNE3100002)