Vail, AZ
13605 E. Windy Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

13605 E. Windy Way

13605 E Windy Way · (520) 777-6507 ext. 2
Location

13605 E Windy Way, Vail, AZ 85641
Vail Vista Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13605 E. Windy Way · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rare find for 4/2 with 3 car garage in Vail on an Acre lot! - Rare find for this 4/2 with 3 car garage in desirable Vail! Spacious floorplan offering formal living/formal dining rooms, dual sliding glass doors, bay windows. Bright kitchen with all appliances including w/d, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinets. Large Master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks in bathroom, cultured marble vanity. Tile, newer carpet/paint, 2400 sq. ft., 1/2 acre lot, Vail School Districts, landscape included...... Please call 520-777-6507 ext 2 for questions or to schedule a showing. We do a credit check, criminal back ground check on all applicants.

(RLNE3100002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13605 E. Windy Way have any available units?
13605 E. Windy Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13605 E. Windy Way have?
Some of 13605 E. Windy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13605 E. Windy Way currently offering any rent specials?
13605 E. Windy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13605 E. Windy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13605 E. Windy Way is pet friendly.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way offer parking?
Yes, 13605 E. Windy Way offers parking.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13605 E. Windy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way have a pool?
No, 13605 E. Windy Way does not have a pool.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way have accessible units?
No, 13605 E. Windy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13605 E. Windy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13605 E. Windy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13605 E. Windy Way has units with air conditioning.
