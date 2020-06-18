12763 E Hartshorn Pass

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets. Home comes with a split bedroom plan, large master with rolling security shutters for the bedroom and bathroom, executive height vanities,ceramic tile in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, very low maintenance landscaped back yard. This home is also located in the Vail School District



(RLNE5725711)