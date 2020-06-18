All apartments in Vail
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

12763 E Hartshorn Pass

12763 East Hartshorn Pass · (520) 382-6800
Location

12763 East Hartshorn Pass, Vail, AZ 85641
Rancho del Lago

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12763 E Hartshorn Pass · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1538 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Stunning Home Out In The Vail District - Lovely home stocked with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer all in unit. Has newly installed granite in kitchen, with stunning cherry cabinets. Home comes with a split bedroom plan, large master with rolling security shutters for the bedroom and bathroom, executive height vanities,ceramic tile in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, very low maintenance landscaped back yard. This home is also located in the Vail School District

(RLNE5725711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have any available units?
12763 E Hartshorn Pass has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have?
Some of 12763 E Hartshorn Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12763 E Hartshorn Pass currently offering any rent specials?
12763 E Hartshorn Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12763 E Hartshorn Pass pet-friendly?
No, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vail.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass offer parking?
No, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass does not offer parking.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have a pool?
No, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass does not have a pool.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have accessible units?
No, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 12763 E Hartshorn Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 12763 E Hartshorn Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
