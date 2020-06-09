12554 East Red Iron Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available. This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-10-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved dogs are welcome. Available for move in 6-25-20.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.