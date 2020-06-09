All apartments in Vail
Find more places like 12554 East Red Iron Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vail, AZ
/
12554 East Red Iron Trail
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:42 PM

12554 East Red Iron Trail

12554 East Red Iron Trail · (520) 775-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vail
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12554 East Red Iron Trail, Vail, AZ 85641
Rancho del Lago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Located in the Award Winning Vail School District! Close to DMAFB and I-10. Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home. Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Appliances, Lots of Tile, 2 Car Attached Garage, Yard, and So Much More! Get it while it’s still available. This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-10-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved dogs are welcome. Available for move in 6-25-20.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have any available units?
12554 East Red Iron Trail has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have?
Some of 12554 East Red Iron Trail's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12554 East Red Iron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12554 East Red Iron Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12554 East Red Iron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12554 East Red Iron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does offer parking.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have a pool?
No, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have accessible units?
No, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12554 East Red Iron Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 12554 East Red Iron Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12554 East Red Iron Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vail 3 BedroomsVail Apartments with Balcony
Vail Apartments with GarageVail Dog Friendly Apartments
Vail Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity