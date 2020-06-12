/
3 bedroom apartments
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$540
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Eldorado Condominiums
3655 W. 22nd Pl. Bldg. 1 Unit C
3655 22nd Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Fully Furnished- Like New Town Home - Don"t want to bother with purchasing furniture? Having it delivered? Moving it? Well here is your chance to rent a fully furnished, stylish, townhome in a desirable location! Three spacious bedrooms, two and
Sierra Sunset
4879 W 21 PL
4879 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
FANTASTIC LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME! RECENTLY COMPLETELY UPDATED - NEWER CABINETS BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 5 BURNER RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.
Ponderosa Valley Estates
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....
Cibola Heights
2136 S 44th Dr
2136 44th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
CIBOLA HEIGHTS - Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Cibola Heights. Centrally Located, Nice Size backyard. Pets may be okay upon approval and Pet Fee. For addl details, and to schedule a showing contact Hailey Caragata @928-376-4500. (RLNE2524289)
Yuma Corona
785 W 37 ST
785 West 37th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Recently painted and carpeting installed. Call our office today for your private showing.
Westridge Estates
2657 S LAS PALMAS VISTA AVE
2657 South Las Palmas Vista Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two Weeks Free Rent! Call our office today for details!
Atmar
2045 11 AVE
2045 South 11th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.
Villa Hermosa
2549 W 21 PL
2549 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$925
Great rental in close distance to schools and Dairy Queen!! Clean home with 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage with hobby room off of dining area. 2 car attached garage. Available April 1st.
Tillman Estates
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!
7051 E. 37th Street
7051 E 37th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1212 sqft
New, Never Lived in Home for Rent - Property Id: 231204 Please Call Nikki Or Khrysa for more information 928-782-3072 ...Beautiful cozy corner home . Home comes with upgraded carpet and tile flooring throughout home .
7291 E 39th Street
7291 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand New Desert Sky Condo - This beautiful new townhome in Desert Sky offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a laundry room and a 2 car garage.
Ironwood Amended
2776 AVE 2 1/2 E
2776 South Avenue 2 1/2 East, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
1105 sqft
Ready for immediate move in! 3 bed/1.5 bath - tile throughout! Close to schools, shopping, fair grounds and more!
Sunset Mesa
1436 W 13 ST
1436 West 13th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$975
Central townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Low maintenance backyard with side gate.
3754 S DESERT OASIS DR
3754 S Desert Oasis Dr, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedroom 2 bath Pool home will not last long! Available for move-in August, call our office today for a showing!
Villa Cordova
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
San Marcos Casitas
2271 E 27 LN
2271 East 27th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Popular San Marcos Casitas! Spacious 2 story condo ready for July move-in!
Ocotillo
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
Ocotillo
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.
Sunset Mesa
1622 W 12 LN
1622 West 12th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
This 3 bedroom home is located in the desirable Sunset Mesa community. The home offers a two car garage with a large backyard and a community pool for swimming.
Ocotillo
6212 E 43 ST
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ
930 S Dora Ave
930 South Dora Avenue, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a newer ac unit. A small back yard for pets and a patio for a BBQ grill , table and chairs. Plenty of shade makes it nice to sit outdoors in the evening.
Santa Maria
1253 S 13 AVE
1253 South 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Centrally located with just under 2000 SqFt of living space. Featuring 2 living areas and large bedrooms. Just at the end of a Cul-de-Sac with ample backyard space.
Ocotillo
6247 E 40 LN
6247 East 40th Lane, Yuma, AZ
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in excellent condition. Appliances include gas range/oven, built-in microwave, dishwasher, water softener, washer & dryer, garbage disposal, 2 refrigerators, chest freezer.