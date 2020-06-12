13801 South Camino Linio

Amenities

Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-11-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome. All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are included in the rent! Pools, Clubhouse, Trails, Gym, Tennis and More! Showings will begin 6-11-20. Available for move in 6-24-20.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.