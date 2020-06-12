All apartments in Sahuarita
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:37 PM

13801 South Camino Linio

13801 South Camino Linio · (520) 775-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13801 South Camino Linio, Sahuarita, AZ 85629
The Presidios at Rancho Sahuarita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Adorable 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with Great room living, Fireplace, Tile Floors, Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances, Expresso Cabinets, Close to the North Pool and Park! This home is currently occupied so please do not disturb the tenants. A Rently Lock Box will be placed on the home on 6-11-20. Applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. Approved pets are welcome. All of the amenities that Rancho Sahuarita has to offer are included in the rent! Pools, Clubhouse, Trails, Gym, Tennis and More! Showings will begin 6-11-20. Available for move in 6-24-20.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 South Camino Linio have any available units?
13801 South Camino Linio has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13801 South Camino Linio have?
Some of 13801 South Camino Linio's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 South Camino Linio currently offering any rent specials?
13801 South Camino Linio isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 South Camino Linio pet-friendly?
Yes, 13801 South Camino Linio is pet friendly.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio offer parking?
No, 13801 South Camino Linio does not offer parking.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 South Camino Linio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio have a pool?
Yes, 13801 South Camino Linio has a pool.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio have accessible units?
No, 13801 South Camino Linio does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio have units with dishwashers?
No, 13801 South Camino Linio does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13801 South Camino Linio have units with air conditioning?
No, 13801 South Camino Linio does not have units with air conditioning.
