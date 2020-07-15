/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
12 Studio Apartments for rent in Oro Valley, AZ
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
The Villages of La Canada
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.
Results within 10 miles of Oro Valley
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
6 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 14 at 10:14 PM
5 Units Available
Sam Hughes
Capistrano Apartments
2929 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$740
404 sqft
Capistrano Apartments offers all the comforts of home in a pristine setting in Tuscon, Arizona. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Harlan Heights
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D
5872 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$1,650
1500 sqft
5872 E. Pima Suite C & D - 5872 E Pima C and D Available 07/15/20 Office space and 2 bd/1ba rented together. - UPCOMING! Need an office space and a 2 bd/1bath rental? We have the place for you! 750 Sq.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Bronx Park
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Millville
1001 East 17th Street
1001 East 17th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$975
627 sqft
Great location ! This Ice House loft is complete with washer and dryer. Available the first week in June. Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Hedrick Acres
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Ocotillo Oracle
255 W Flores Street - 106
255 West Flores Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$600
450 sqft
This conveniently located apartment complex has studio apts ready to rent. All utilities are included. Rents for $600 per month. $500 deposit Equal Housing Opportunity
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
St. Cyrils
Arcadia Terrace
4860 East Pima Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$585
400 sqft
Studio Apt all utilities included for $585 per month. Arcadia Terrace
Similar Pages
Oro Valley 1 BedroomsOro Valley 2 BedroomsOro Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOro Valley 3 BedroomsOro Valley Accessible ApartmentsOro Valley Apartments with Balcony
Oro Valley Apartments with GarageOro Valley Apartments with GymOro Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOro Valley Apartments with ParkingOro Valley Apartments with PoolOro Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer