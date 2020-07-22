66 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Marana, AZ
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 71
1 of 21
1 of 32
1 of 56
1 of 63
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 79
1 of 17
1 of 75
1 of 109
1 of 7
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 42
1 of 27
1 of 56
1 of 30
1 of 67
1 of 59
Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.
Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Marana is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Marana in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.