Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

66 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Marana, AZ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Marana is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
13 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
22 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1082 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Marana
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$655
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
9 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
9 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$680
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$918
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$917
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Tucson National
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$980
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
6 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$775
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3130 W Rock Hill Road
3130 West Rock Hill Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
360 sqft
Enchanting location overlooking the Tucson valley. Ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 Bath home! Open and airy, bright and cheerful. Fully equipped kitchen. Large open living room. Gorgeous walled patio perfect for entertaining.
Results within 10 miles of Marana
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Dunbar Springs
Sahara Apartments
919 North Stone Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$800
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
983 sqft
You will soon be able to enjoy our newly renovated community - including upgraded apartments with stainless steel appliances, stylish interior and exterior paint, and remodeled common areas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Amphi
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
12 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
11 Units Available
Campbell - Grant
Sierra Pointe Apartments
2350 E Water St, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
928 sqft
These one- and two-bedroom homes are spacious and feature fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, walk-in closets and modern fixtures. Community has a pool, picnic area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$806
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
Deerfield Village on Ft.Lowell
3201 E Fort Lowell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$609
441 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
731 sqft
Situated in a charming Tucson, Arizona area, Deerfield Village On Fort Lowell offers all the perks of living in the city without the hassles of city living.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
Campus Farm
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1062 sqft
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,000 in Marana, AZ

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,000 in Marana is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,000 in Marana in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,000 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

