Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

55 year and older community with GVR. This home is just Immaculate! Beautiful grey color tones throughout! New Cabinets, Counter tops, Window Coverings, Interior Paint and Washer and Dryer included. This home does have GVR. 12 month lease and small pets are welcome. Applications can be found at www.suburbgroup.com. All showings will be by the Rently system. Available for immediate move in. All applications and qualification criteria can be found at www.suburbgroup.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.