167 Apartments for rent in Flowing Wells, AZ with balconies

Flowing Wells is an up-and-coming suburban community, located in northern Tucson, AZ. The area is well-known for its dedication to addressing community-wide issues, as well as the development of local parks, and community and health centers. New housing projects and business corridors are why Flowing Wells is considered up-and-coming, as well as these successes have led to the community receiving the country's oldest recognition award, the All-America Award. See more