Apartment List
/
AZ
/
flowing wells
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Flowing Wells, AZ with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Flowing Wells
2042 W Hadley St
2042 West Hadley Street, Flowing Wells, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1496 sqft
Available 07/16/20 RENT TO OWN - NW Tucson - EQ qual, no banks! - Property Id: 318628 4 bedroom 2 bath plus den (could be used as the 5th bedroom) 1496 sqft brick home. Flooring needs to your personal touch.
Results within 1 mile of Flowing Wells
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$560
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Flowing Wells
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Menlo Park
Zona Rio
1001 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$712
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
800 sqft
Minutes from downtown Tucson, featuring a resort-style pool, a volleyball court, and nearby hiking trails. The pet-friendly apartments boast upgraded interiors and optional extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:21 PM
4 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,161
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
Starr Pass
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Campus Farm
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Campus Farm
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$875
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 06:45 PM
14 Units Available
Campus Farm
Fox Point
3700 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
868 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located in northern Tucson near ample shopping and dining opportunities. Community offers tennis court, pool, laundry facilities, and fully equipped gym. Units are comfortable with mixed flooring, large living areas, and spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$923
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
26 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$690
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
11 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$915
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
La Paloma
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita, Catalina Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1280 sqft
Just minutes from the University of Arizona. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, clubhouse and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Tucson National
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$974
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
$
13 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
City Guide for Flowing Wells, AZ

The recipient of the 2007 All-America City Award, which is given to communities who have successfully tacked community-wide challenges and achieved uncommon results.

Flowing Wells is an up-and-coming suburban community, located in northern Tucson, AZ. The area is well-known for its dedication to addressing community-wide issues, as well as the development of local parks, and community and health centers. New housing projects and business corridors are why Flowing Wells is considered up-and-coming, as well as these successes have led to the community receiving the country's oldest recognition award, the All-America Award. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Flowing Wells, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flowing Wells renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Flowing Wells 3 BedroomsFlowing Wells Apartments with BalconiesFlowing Wells Apartments with Pools
Flowing Wells Cheap PlacesFlowing Wells Dog Friendly Apartments
Flowing Wells Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College