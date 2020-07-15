167 Apartments for rent in Flowing Wells, AZ with balconies
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 56
1 of 56
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 11
1 of 79
1 of 9
1 of 44
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 71
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 63
The recipient of the 2007 All-America City Award, which is given to communities who have successfully tacked community-wide challenges and achieved uncommon results.
Flowing Wells is an up-and-coming suburban community, located in northern Tucson, AZ. The area is well-known for its dedication to addressing community-wide issues, as well as the development of local parks, and community and health centers. New housing projects and business corridors are why Flowing Wells is considered up-and-coming, as well as these successes have led to the community receiving the country's oldest recognition award, the All-America Award. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flowing Wells renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.