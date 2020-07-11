Apartment List
/
AZ
/
desert hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:24 AM

53 Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desert Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1977 E Troon Dr
1977 East Troon Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2250 sqft
1977 E Troon Dr Available 11/01/20 Furnished Winter Rental Available 2020-2021 - Furnished, winter rental with a 4 month minimum. Located in the Refuge close to the lake and shopping, a gated community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2439 Dawn Dr
2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Pima Dr. S
2410 South Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1674 sqft
2410 Pima Dr. S Available 07/13/20 Unfurnished Long Term Pool Home! Large Lot! - This is a beautiful POOL home! Unfurnished long term rental centrally located! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. This home sits on .

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3190 Amigo Dr
3190 Amigo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1638 sqft
3190 Amigo Dr Available 11/01/20 Fully Furnished Winter Rental - Available Winter season 2020-2021.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3040 Starline Drive
3040 Starline Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1334 sqft
Pool Home Near Starline Elementary - *TENANT OCCUPIED - DO NOT disturb tenants!* Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage POOL home near Starline Elementary.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1861 MONTANA Vista
1861 Montana Vista, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1094 sqft
Fully furnished single level, 2 bedroom Los Lagos condo close to the London Bridge and the island! Close to shopping and nightlife! All utilities, cable & internet included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1989 Mesquite Ave
1989 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
Great downtown location w/pool, spa & clubhouse area. All new paint & flooring. Carport parking only.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2470 Tradewind Drive
2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2425 College Dr
2425 College Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1273 sqft
Cute home w/2 car garage, ceiling fans, plank flooring. Large backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2040 Injo Dr
2040 Injo Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
Brand new units in great downtown location. Complete w/washer & dryer, refrigerator & RO. All tile floors. Energy efficient w/very low electric bill. Covered carport parking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2376 HUNTINGTON Drive
2376 Huntington Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1327 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019. JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH!!! NICE, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM FRONT AND/OR BACK OF HOME! MOTOR HOME PARKING AND HOOK-UP ON RIGHT SIDE OF HOME. FENCED BACK YARD.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Desert Hills, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Desert Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Desert Hills 2 BedroomsDesert Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hills 3 BedroomsDesert Hills Apartments with Balcony
Desert Hills Apartments with GarageDesert Hills Apartments with ParkingDesert Hills Apartments with Pool
Desert Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsDesert Hills Furnished ApartmentsDesert Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Lake Havasu City, AZFort Mohave, AZ
Kingman, AZ