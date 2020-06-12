Apartment List
/
AZ
/
desert hills
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Desert Hills, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2297 Jacob Row
2297 Jacob Row, Desert Hills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1917 sqft
2297 Jacob Row Available 07/10/20 Furnished Long Term Pool Home - OCCUPIED DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! Pool & Spa Furnished Home. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. and 3 car garage. Easy highway access and close to lake. Lightly furnished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3104 Michael Dr
3104 Michael Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
1 Bedroom
$750
728 sqft
One Bedroom cute home. Open living kitchen area. Large Deck Fenced in yard all the way around. Deck up top of unit Pets will be considered on a one on one basis with a deposit. Prefer 1 year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Desert Hills

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 Ramrod Lane
3153 Ramrod Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Short term furnished rental - Summer rental available Mid April -Dec. No pets, fully furnished, observation deck, covered patio, no pets, ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4821014)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1650 Smoketree
1650 Smoketree Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live life by the water in this cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in Lakeshore Village. Fully furnished and nicely upgraded with everything you need, price includes utilities.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
453 N Lake Havasu Ave
453 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO LONG TERM RENTALWonderful LAKEVIEW from the Rear Patio. Upper unit with stairs and no elevator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pets at owners discretion and prefer no pets. Call for all showings.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2170 Constellation Ln
2170 Constellation Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Located on cul-de-sac near Lake Havasu High School, this beautiful unfurnished home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1048sq ft three car garage.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1618 Meadowlark Ln
1618 Meadow Lark Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2394 sqft
VACATION RENTAL You will love the space & simplicity, not to mention proximity to the lake, water side of the highway & only 1.2 miles to launch ramp.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
818 Talley Ln
818 Talley Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1413 sqft
**Seasonal Vacation Rental Available for Winter 2020**Nestled in a cul de sac just off Kiowa No.and a straight shot to Windsor launch. This trendy property is set up with (1) King, (2) Queens and a set of KIDS ONLY bunk beds.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1347 Aviation Dr
1347 Aviation Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1879 sqft
Charming and elegant three bedroom, two bathroom home located on the lake side of the highway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
90 Lakemaster Ln
90 Lakemaster Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1630 sqft
VACATION/WINTER/HOLIDAY RENTAL ONLYBeautifully Pool home. Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, centrally located neighborhood. Features stylish furnishings, large screen televisions. Decorated in light tones for a relaxing feel.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
356 Coral Dr
356 Coral Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
4- Month Minimum Rental. Very Clean and nice furnished winter rental in Sunny Lake Havasu City. Everything you need but your toothbrush. No pets preferred and at owners discretion. UP to $100.00 included of electric per month.
Results within 10 miles of Desert Hills

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3743 Mission Dr. S
3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3337 Hilldale Dr
3337 Hilldale Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1643 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BED 2 BA HOME WITH LARGE GOOD WORKING, HAPPY, KITCHEN W/LOTS OF WINDOWS AND COUNTER SPACE. LAKESIDE OF THE HWY ON THE SOUTH END, CLOSE TO THE MOUNTAINS. EASY ACCESS TO THE HWY MAKES TRAVEL TO ANY WHERE IN TOWN A BREEZE.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
571 Burkemo Ln
571 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
643 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! From this Balcony you have one of the Best Views in Lake Havasu of Thompson Bay and Cupcake Mountain. Bring your suit case and enjoy this fully remodeled condo. You must be able to do stairs. 32 stairs to get to the third floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Desert Hills, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Desert Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Desert Hills 2 BedroomsDesert Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDesert Hills 3 Bedrooms
Desert Hills Apartments with BalconyDesert Hills Apartments with GarageDesert Hills Apartments with Parking
Desert Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsDesert Hills Furnished ApartmentsDesert Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bullhead City, AZLaughlin, NV
Lake Havasu City, AZFort Mohave, AZ
Kingman, AZ