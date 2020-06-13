186 Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79967 Camelback Drive
79967 Camelback Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2004 sqft
Very Cool Mid Century Modern home in The gated golf course community of Bermuda Dunes Country Club. 2 bedrooms 2.75 baths. Much of the original Mid Century furniture has been restored to look brand new. The pool has been all redone .

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1825 sqft
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
79645 Corte Bella
79645 Corte Bella, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2890 sqft
Oct-April-$7,000 and May-Sept $5,500. Spacious FOUR bedroom FOUR bathroom home that is immaculate and beautifully decorated. The backyard is an oasis with an over-sized pool. Relaxing spa that cascades into the pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80293 Avd Santa Belinda
80293 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
Beautiful San Vincente home is now available for a long term tenant.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80442 Avenida Linda Vista
80442 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1571 sqft
Upgraded San Vicente home with north backyard that has extended concrete, fruit trees, covered patio with very low maintenance. The interior of the home has tile throughout.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78811 Palm Tree Avenue
78811 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
40848 Calle Santa Cruz
40848 Calle Santa Cruz, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1463 sqft
Charming great room San Ysidro with curb appeal! Upgraded with plantation shutters, ceiling fans, new interior paint and a spectacular water feature! Two bedrooms plus a double door den! Massive great room providing a chef's granite kitchen,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
38324 Sunny Days Drive
38324 Sunny Days Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1527 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - Adorable remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home with DEN and with lovely lake view! Porcelain ''wood like'' tile throughout except for bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1463 sqft
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Shadow Hills
1 Unit Available
80181 Avenida Linda Vista
80181 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1571 sqft
Lovely great room San Vincente plan with curb appeal, beautiful landscaping & a huge patio for entertaining! Custom interior paint, numerous ceiling fans, contemporary wood grain & tile flooring! Two bedrooms plus a double door den/office! Chef's

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43574 Parkway Esplanade E
43574 Parkway Esplanade East, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2112 sqft
Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78335 Sterling Lane
78335 Sterling Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
2032 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease. Dynamic St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bermuda Dunes, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bermuda Dunes renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

