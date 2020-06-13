Apartment List
12 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
$
3 Units Available
Income Restricted - Hacienda Manuel Chavez
500 S Somerton Ave, Somerton, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$540
1154 sqft
Welcome to Hacienda manual Chavez in Somerton, Arizona. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Somerton
8 Units Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
675 sqft
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2136 S 14 AVE
2136 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces.

Ponderosa Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....

Atmar
1 Unit Available
2045 11 AVE
2045 South 11th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very nice three bedroom town home for rent. This home offers a fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, a sunken family room, and large bedrooms with balcony's. It is also in a great location right across from the pool.

Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2160 S DEL VALLE WY
2160 South Del Valle Way, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Furnished 2 bed 2 ba 2 car townhouse in the center of town close to the hospital. Beautiful floors, new black appliances, flat cook top, step down family room with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Somerton

Bienestar Estates
1 Unit Available
1939 E SAN LUIS Lane
1939 San Luis Lane, San Luis, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,322
760 sqft
Cozy private home located less than ten minutes from the US/Mexico border! Home has spotless clean interiors that receive plenty of natural light, tile flooring, beautiful modern decor and big comfort in every space! Stay includes access to two car

Magnolia Village
1 Unit Available
1048 S Jewel Ave
1048 South Jewel Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
865 sqft
55 +community, Magnolia Villages - Property Id: 172639 16X54 single wide mobile with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 55+ community. Upgraded flooring and walk in shower in master bath. Access ramp at main entry with outside patio.

1 Unit Available
7309 E 39 ST
7309 E 39th St, Yuma County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
BE THE FIRST TENANT IN THIS BRAND NEW DESERT SKY CONDO BUILT IN 2020! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with large living room and kitchen great room with vaulted ceilings. Brand new kitchen appliances, flooring, paint, etc.

1 Unit Available
930 S Dora Ave
930 South Dora Avenue, Yuma County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new tile flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a newer ac unit. A small back yard for pets and a patio for a BBQ grill , table and chairs. Plenty of shade makes it nice to sit outdoors in the evening.

Terraces Two at The View
1 Unit Available
6108 E MORNING LN
6108 East Morning Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Only a handful of these 2089 sf 3 bed, 2.

Tierra Mesa Estates
1 Unit Available
3547 E MORENO LN
3547 East Moreno Lane, Yuma County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Available April 1st. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home located within 3 miles of MCAS in the Tierra Mesa subdivision off 3E/county 14. The home sits on a large lot, has newer carpet, paint, tile in both showers, granite counter tops throughout.
City Guide for Somerton, AZ

Somerton has been recognized, both regionally and nationally, for its efforts toward becoming a "Green City."

Somerton, AZ, was one of the first cities in this region of the country to introduce a citywide recycling program. In addition, the city supports several solar energy systems throughout the town. Maybe the desert location has something to do with it, but Somerton is a city that prides itself on quality of life for its residents. With deep Native American and Mexican histories, Somerton is a place that seems to hold on to the important values of caring for the earth and its people in healthy and sustainable ways. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Somerton, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Somerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

