12 Apartments for rent in Somerton, AZ with balcony

Somerton has been recognized, both regionally and nationally, for its efforts toward becoming a "Green City."

Somerton, AZ, was one of the first cities in this region of the country to introduce a citywide recycling program. In addition, the city supports several solar energy systems throughout the town. Maybe the desert location has something to do with it, but Somerton is a city that prides itself on quality of life for its residents. With deep Native American and Mexican histories, Somerton is a place that seems to hold on to the important values of caring for the earth and its people in healthy and sustainable ways. See more