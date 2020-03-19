All apartments in Corona de Tucson
Find more places like 560 E Savannah St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corona de Tucson, AZ
/
560 E Savannah St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

560 E Savannah St

560 East Savannah Street · (520) 975-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corona de Tucson
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

560 East Savannah Street, Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641
Santa Rita Bel Air Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome!
Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.
Beautiful tile throughout, except bedroom/bath.
Recessed lighting, horseshoe kitchen has tons of cabinet space, including lazy susan and two pantries. Glass-top, electric range, and built-in microwave. White Appliances included. Private covered patio with beautiful pink flowering vines and access to common area for walking. Two car garage with storage provided, visitors cannot park on the street, however, there is ample parking as you enter the subdivision. HOA-INCLUDES Pool, front yard maintenance, and trash pick-up!!
Must see before deciding!

Contact Deborah (520)975-8213 for more information and to schedule a viewing
Professionally listed & managed by Northpoint Asset Management

**Equal Housing Opportunity**
Application can be done online: www.northpointam.com-Tucson-Apply $37 per adult, and $149 Admin.fee to hold unit, $1000 Refundable Security Deposit, upon approval
Renter's Liability Insurance of $100,000 Required or waiver cost of $20 per month;Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 E Savannah St have any available units?
560 E Savannah St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 560 E Savannah St have?
Some of 560 E Savannah St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 E Savannah St currently offering any rent specials?
560 E Savannah St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 E Savannah St pet-friendly?
No, 560 E Savannah St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona de Tucson.
Does 560 E Savannah St offer parking?
Yes, 560 E Savannah St does offer parking.
Does 560 E Savannah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 E Savannah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 E Savannah St have a pool?
Yes, 560 E Savannah St has a pool.
Does 560 E Savannah St have accessible units?
No, 560 E Savannah St does not have accessible units.
Does 560 E Savannah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 E Savannah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 E Savannah St have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 E Savannah St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 560 E Savannah St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Corona de Tucson Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZOro Valley, AZ
Marana, AZSierra Vista, AZGreen Valley, AZ
Vail, AZSahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity