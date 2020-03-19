560 E Savannah St

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Well maintained 1900 Square foot Townhome!

Coveted Vail School District & convenient to I-10. Entry way has mudroom and locking access from garage to house. Huge Living space painted with High-End paint and kitchen big enough for a custom island.

Beautiful tile throughout, except bedroom/bath.

Recessed lighting, horseshoe kitchen has tons of cabinet space, including lazy susan and two pantries. Glass-top, electric range, and built-in microwave. White Appliances included. Private covered patio with beautiful pink flowering vines and access to common area for walking. Two car garage with storage provided, visitors cannot park on the street, however, there is ample parking as you enter the subdivision. HOA-INCLUDES Pool, front yard maintenance, and trash pick-up!!

Contact Deborah (520)975-8213 for more information and to schedule a viewing

