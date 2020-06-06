All apartments in Corona de Tucson
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:31 AM

17229 S Painted Vistas Way

17229 S Painted Vistas Way · (520) 444-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Corona de Tucson
Location

17229 S Painted Vistas Way, Corona de Tucson, AZ 85641
Santa Rita Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2483 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June
Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft
Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap pool, pool service is included.
Kitchen with island, built in buffet, pantry, granite counter tops and black appliances-gas stove, dual oven, builtin microwave, side by side fridge.
Tiled entry leads to formal living/dining room
Large master suite also has doors that open to covered patio and bath has separate garden tub, enclosed shower, vanity with dual sinks and large walk in closet.
The den is located between the master bedroom and laundry room is is perfect for the home office.
Two bedrooms, and main bathroom located off front entry

Rent: $1675
Security Deposit: $1675
Security deposit: Ask about option to replace deposit with Rhino Surety Bond. Must qualify, monthly fee and $149 administrative fee required.

Pet policy: up to 2 pets 35 lbs or less welcome with additional $250 non-refundable fee per pet

Northpoint charges a non-refundable lease documentation fee to tenants, this fee varies by property. Please ask the manager for details. Current fee: $250

Renters liability insurance is required, $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver

Application fee: $37 per adult 18 and over

Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Anne Willey, Property Manager 520-444-6848 for more information or to schedule a showing

**Equal housing opportunity**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have any available units?
17229 S Painted Vistas Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have?
Some of 17229 S Painted Vistas Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17229 S Painted Vistas Way currently offering any rent specials?
17229 S Painted Vistas Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17229 S Painted Vistas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way is pet friendly.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way offer parking?
No, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way does not offer parking.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have a pool?
Yes, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way has a pool.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have accessible units?
No, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17229 S Painted Vistas Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17229 S Painted Vistas Way has units with air conditioning.
