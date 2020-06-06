17229 S Painted Vistas Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June

Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft

Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap pool, pool service is included.

Kitchen with island, built in buffet, pantry, granite counter tops and black appliances-gas stove, dual oven, builtin microwave, side by side fridge.

Tiled entry leads to formal living/dining room

Large master suite also has doors that open to covered patio and bath has separate garden tub, enclosed shower, vanity with dual sinks and large walk in closet.

The den is located between the master bedroom and laundry room is is perfect for the home office.

Two bedrooms, and main bathroom located off front entry



Rent: $1675

Security Deposit: $1675

Security deposit: Ask about option to replace deposit with Rhino Surety Bond. Must qualify, monthly fee and $149 administrative fee required.



Pet policy: up to 2 pets 35 lbs or less welcome with additional $250 non-refundable fee per pet



Northpoint charges a non-refundable lease documentation fee to tenants, this fee varies by property. Please ask the manager for details. Current fee: $250



Renters liability insurance is required, $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver



Application fee: $37 per adult 18 and over



Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Anne Willey, Property Manager 520-444-6848 for more information or to schedule a showing



**Equal housing opportunity**