17229 S Painted Vistas Way

Spectacular-must see home in Vail, available in June
Split floor plan with 3 bedrooms + den with 2483 sq ft
Large great room with pre-wired television and audio hookups, french doors that open out to full length covered patio, landscaped yard, lap pool, pool service is included.
Kitchen with island, built in buffet, pantry, granite counter tops and black appliances-gas stove, dual oven, builtin microwave, side by side fridge.
Tiled entry leads to formal living/dining room
Large master suite also has doors that open to covered patio and bath has separate garden tub, enclosed shower, vanity with dual sinks and large walk in closet.
The den is located between the master bedroom and laundry room is is perfect for the home office.
Two bedrooms, and main bathroom located off front entry
Rent: $1675
Security Deposit: $1675
Security deposit: Ask about option to replace deposit with Rhino Surety Bond. Must qualify, monthly fee and $149 administrative fee required.
Pet policy: up to 2 pets 35 lbs or less welcome with additional $250 non-refundable fee per pet
Northpoint charges a non-refundable lease documentation fee to tenants, this fee varies by property. Please ask the manager for details. Current fee: $250
Renters liability insurance is required, $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver
Application fee: $37 per adult 18 and over
Listed and managed by Northpoint Asset Management
Anne Willey, Property Manager 520-444-6848 for more information or to schedule a showing
**Equal housing opportunity**