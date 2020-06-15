All apartments in Ward
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

37 Moonridge Drive

37 Moonridge Drive · (501) 941-6320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Moonridge Drive, Ward, AR 72176

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of storage! Kitchen has been updated with new back splash,hard surface counter tops, above cabinet lighting & paint. Laminate & tile flooring New Carpet. Sits on a quiet cul de sac, fully fenced backyard with large patio & deck. Renters Insurance is Required on this Property. Security Deposit $995 Monthly Rent $995. Call AR Homes and Land Realty 501-941-0994 Or Nick @ 501-941-6320
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Moonridge Drive have any available units?
37 Moonridge Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 37 Moonridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37 Moonridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Moonridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ward.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive offer parking?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive have a pool?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Moonridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Moonridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
