37 Moonridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of storage! Kitchen has been updated with new back splash,hard surface counter tops, above cabinet lighting & paint. Laminate & tile flooring New Carpet. Sits on a quiet cul de sac, fully fenced backyard with large patio & deck. Renters Insurance is Required on this Property. Security Deposit $995 Monthly Rent $995. Call AR Homes and Land Realty 501-941-0994 Or Nick @ 501-941-6320

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of storage! Kitchen has been updated with new back splash,hard surface counter tops, above cabinet lighting & paint. Laminate & tile flooring New Carpet. Sits on a quiet cul de sac, fully fenced backyard with large patio & deck. Renters Insurance is Required on this Property. Security Deposit $995 Monthly Rent $995. Call AR Homes and Land Realty 501-941-0994 Or Nick @ 501-941-6320