Last updated July 15 2020

20 Apartments for rent in Van Buren, AR with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
608 Cartwright St
608 Cartwright Street, Van Buren, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1118 sqft
608 Cartwright St Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Van Buren For Rent!! - This newly remodeled home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 half baths. It has carpet in the bedrooms and living room along with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the home.
Results within 5 miles of Van Buren

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1330 North Albert Pike Ave - A
1330 North Albert Pike Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$505
900 sqft
Newly updated both inside and out, we are centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, just four blocks from the UAFS campus.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
5200 South U Street - 064
5200 South U Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in the heart of Fort Smith, Woodcrest Park offers all of the amenities you are looking for. We have 7 floors plans to chose from- all boasting spacious living and bedrooms, patios, balconies, and large closets.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7301 Ellsworth Road
7301 Ellsworth Road, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3487 sqft
Luxurious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3 car garage (3,487 sf) - including a Theater Room! - This custom built home with so much to offer.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1412 S 34th ST
1412 South 34th Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
2559 sqft
Central location close to shopping and Creekmore Park! One level duplexes with central vacuum, Kitchen Aid appliances, spacious open living areas, covered patios, generous bedrooms, heated and cooled 2 car garage, wired for alarm systems.
Results within 10 miles of Van Buren

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
210 Regency Dr.
210 Regency Drive, Barling, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1205 sqft
Beautiful Family Home in Barling! - Wonderful property near Chaffee Crossing! This open floor plan, energy efficient, 3 bedroom/2 bathroom is an absolute MUST SEE! The best part...

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6701 Maribette Road Lot 25 Left
6701 Maribette Rd, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1650 sqft
3 BED 2.5 BATH IN CHAFFEE CROSSING - Our brand new beautiful townhomes are located off of Wells Lake Rd just minutes from Zero Street in Chaffee Crossing Fort Smith.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fianna Hills
2913 Kendall Ave
2913 Kendall Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1727 sqft
2913 Kendall Ave Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled Home for Rent! - This newly remodeled home is 3 bedroom and 2 bath with ceramic tile throughout. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances , eat in kitchen and formal dining area.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6823 Veterans Avenue
6823 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
8325 Holly AVE
8325 Holly Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1710 sqft
4 Bed 2 Bath Home. Open Kitchen. Nice size Rooms. Covered front porch. large Shade trees. Storage Shed With Electric. Fenced Back Yard. Apply At mrr.mangebuilding.com

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6821 Veterans Avenue
6821 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6825 Veterans Avenue
6825 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6815 Veterans Avenue
6815 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6819 Veterans Avenue
6819 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6805 Veterans Avenue
6805 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan. Located in the heart of Chaffee crossing.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6801 Veterans Avenue
6801 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6807 Veterans Avenue
6807 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6827 Veterans Avenue
6827 Veterans Avenue, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1470 sqft
New Construction. Walking distance to the ARCOM Medical school Campus. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car garage with covered patio. Granite countertops, refrigerator, washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Cavanaugh
7809 Joseph Street
7809 Joseph Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$750
1450 sqft
4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
2107 Ingalls Lane Side A
2107 Ingalls Ln, Crawford County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1488 sqft
2107 Ingalls Lane Side A Available 08/01/20 MOVE IN SPECIAL New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex - Alma! - 2107 Ingalls Lane Side A in Alma is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Van Buren, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Van Buren renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

