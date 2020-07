Amenities

This home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, furnished kitchen with oven, stove top, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave - tenant to provide own refrigerator, electric washer and gas dryer connections, alarm systems - to be activated at the tenant's expense, carpet and ceramic tile floors, fireplace, extra room, porch, fenced backyard, patio, and garage. Renter's liability insurance required.