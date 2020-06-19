All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

169 Wildflower

169 Wildflower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

169 Wildflower Drive, Sherwood, AR 72076

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact Peggy Goodman - WE ARE HAVING A MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1ST MONTH RENT IS 1/2 PRICE

Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...we will collect $25 for each application (each person over 18 living in home has to fill out a separate application)

Security deposit: $950
- Application Fee: $25 per applicant
- Income Requirement: 3x the amount of rent
- Utilities: Tenants pay ALL utilities,
- Lease Term: 6 months,12 months
- Pet Policy: nonrefundable pet deposit, if allowed see list below for list of breeds that are not allowed
No felonies, evictions, or bankruptcies will be accepted within the last 7 years. Landlord contact info for last 2 years. 3 most recent pay stubs (or 2 years tax returns if self-employed). Government-issued ID, pet photo taken with applicant (if applicable)

You may not have one of these breeds at this rental property and any other types of pets will have to be pre approved

(Vicious Dog Policy: If a dog is authorized to be on the property, under no circumstances can it be a dog with vicious tendencies or have any history of biting anyone.
And, under no circumstance, can a dangerous breed be on the property at any time. Such dangerous breeds shall include
but not be limited to: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier (Pit Bull), American Bull Dog (Pit Bull), Australian Cattle
Dog, Beauceron, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier,
Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, American Bull Terrier
(Pit Bull), Canary Dog, Canary Island Dog, Presa Canario,
Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar Pei, Chow , Doberman Pinscher, Doug De Bordeaux, English Bull Terrier (Pit Bull), German Shepherd, Jindo Dog, Neapolitan Mastiff,
Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or a Mixed Breed with any dog on this list.)

(RLNE5738664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Wildflower have any available units?
169 Wildflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherwood, AR.
Is 169 Wildflower currently offering any rent specials?
169 Wildflower isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Wildflower pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Wildflower is pet friendly.
Does 169 Wildflower offer parking?
No, 169 Wildflower does not offer parking.
Does 169 Wildflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Wildflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Wildflower have a pool?
No, 169 Wildflower does not have a pool.
Does 169 Wildflower have accessible units?
No, 169 Wildflower does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Wildflower have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Wildflower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Wildflower have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Wildflower does not have units with air conditioning.
