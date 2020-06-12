/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Shannon Hills, AR
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
1 Unit Available
13498 Alexis Drive
13498 Alexis Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHANNON HILLS* Lovely Home Just Off Vimy Ridge Road!! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features All Appliances, A Breakfast Bar, And A Gas Fireplace. The Home Also Has Walk In Closets, Ceiling Fans Throughout, And A Walk In Shower.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6048 Orange Valley Cove
6048 Orange Valley Cv, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1143 sqft
6048 Orange Valley Cove Available 07/26/20 Pre-Leasing Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom - Available to view in person on July 26th! You don't want to miss out on this cute three bedroom, two bath home in Alexander! This home has a functional floor
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
11023 Charlotte Drive
11023 Charlotte Drive, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1192 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home located in Shannon Hills! The main living area has laminate flooring, and the bedrooms have tile flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room, and a den.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Clinton Court
1000 Clinton Court, Shannon Hills, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Security Deposit $1,250.00; 1600 square feet; Shannon Hills/Alexander area; 3 bed/2 bath split master plan; living room with fireplace; kitchen dining combo; 2 car garage. House will be available on or about July 15th.
Last updated April 12 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
12601 County Line Road
12601 County Line Road, Shannon Hills, AR
*ALEXANDER* Large Home In Bryant School District!! This 4 Bed And 3.5 Bath Home Features Two Living Areas, A Large Yard, And A Two Car Garage. DIRECTIONS: I-30 to SW Hospital exit, go over overpass, Left on Service Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Cloverdale Watson
16 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:31pm
Cloverdale Watson
1 Unit Available
25 Caylor
25 Caylor Lane, Little Rock, AR
*LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home In The Milford Place Subdivision This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath One Level House Features Family Room, Separate Dining Area, Gas Range, Dishwasher, And Washer/Dryer Hookups. Large Driveway And Shaded Yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3417 Andrew Dr
3417 Andrew Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
Enjoy life in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, conveniently located in .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 North St
505 North Street, Bryant, AR
A California Love Story - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! Now Introducing Headway Homes LUXE - our first foray into affordable luxury homes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6500 Redbud Dr
6500 Redbud Drive, Saline County, AR
San Diego Castle - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.com and find your perfect rental home today! AVAILABLE APRIL OR MAY We are a PROUD partner to the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) and welcome all NEW applicants.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Cloverdale Watson
1 Unit Available
6921 Redwood Dr
6921 Redwood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$875
910 sqft
This home has been fully updated! Tile floors through out the home and a large open kitchen perfect for your family! Apply now!
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Otter Creek Crystal
1 Unit Available
31 Westfield Court
31 Westfield Court, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in Otter Creek Crystal! The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms have carpet flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Chicot West I-30 South
1 Unit Available
9810 Comstock Rd
9810 Comstock Road, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1068 sqft
Recently updated 1,068 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 9810 Comstock Rd Little Rock, Arkansas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3428 Garden Club
3428 Garden Club Dr, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Cute house, convenient location, granite counters, split floor plan. Available now.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Cloverdale Watson
1 Unit Available
9201 Oak Grove Lane
9201 Oak Grove Lane, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1296 sqft
Updated and adorable 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in nice, quiet Cloverdale Watson neighborhood!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
7411 debbie Drive
7411 Debbie Drive, Little Rock, AR
Excellent home in well established neighborhood, 4 beds/2 baths split master bedroom plan; one car garage; washer/dryer connections, central heat and air; formal living room; kitchen/dining/den combo too.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
5510 Village Trace
5510 Village Trce, Benton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1 sqft
*VILLAGE AT HURRICANE LAKE* BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON CUL DE SAC!!! Open Floor Plan With Formal Dining Room. Large Master Suite With Separate Shower, Jetted Tub, and Huge Walk In Closet. 3rd Bedroom Upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3509 Meadowlake Drive
3509 Meadowlake Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1472 sqft
*BRYANT* Located in Meadows Neighborhood! This 3 Bed And 2 Bath Home Features A Two Car Garage, Open Kitchen And Living Space With A Gas Fireplace, And A Fully Fenced In Backyard!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Chicot West I-30 South
1 Unit Available
39 Hatfield Drive
39 Hatfield Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1 sqft
*SOUTHWEST LITTLE ROCK* Lovely Home Just Off Chicot!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Fenced Backyard And Two Car Garage! This Home Also Has Updated Kitchen Floors, Countertops And Cabinets! AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020!!
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
7301 Anita Drive
7301 Anita Drive, Little Rock, AR
Nice 4Bd /1 Ba home in Southwest Little Rock . Recently renovated ! Come check it out !
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
7400 Denise
7400 Denise Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$925
1072 sqft
Come check out this 3bd/1.5ba home in Mabelvale neighborhood ! Nice yard space Move in ready ! Give us a call 501-232-8964
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3511 Longmeadow Dr
3511 Longmeadow Drive, Bryant, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1524 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - Coming Soon! This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Bryant! This home features carpet flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
65th Street West
1 Unit Available
29 Rosewood Drive
29 Rosewood Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1404 sqft
Adorable SWLR home for rent. Recently renovated inside and out! 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Come check it out ! ***********FREE 40 INCH TV WITH SIGNED LEASE*****************
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Upper Baseline
1 Unit Available
5607 Valley Drive
5607 Valley Drive, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1096 sqft
*SOUTH LITTLE ROCK* Spacious Duplex!!! This 3 Bed And 1.5 Bath Duplex Features Large Open Floor Plan, Spacious Yard, And Off Street Parking!! New Paint, Flooring, & HVAC!! AVAILABLE NOW!!