Sebastian County, AR
9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right

9803 Mylea Cir · (479) 242-0791
Location

9803 Mylea Cir, Sebastian County, AR 72916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction Townhouse with MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement.

These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team. The have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and all new full size GE appliances. All of our units are all electric. LED lighting throughout as well energy efficient windows. Full size washer and dryer also included. Privacy fence backyard separated from neighbors and a 2 car garage makes for extra space. We do offer two different color options. Color schemes differ from a brown/tans to white/grey. Maintenance & lawn care are covered in the rent! Please give us a call to schedule a time to view these beautiful properties, 479-242-0791 or you can go to rpmrivervalley.com and fill out your application there.

$1,350 a month with a $1,000 deposit ($900 refundable, $100 leasing fee applied)
Pets are welcome with fees & restrictions.
Pet Fees and Monthly pet rents do apply.
1 year lease with RPM.
Willing to do 6 month lease at $1,550 a month.
Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to set up a time to tour The Haven in Chaffee Crossing!

Directions: Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven!
**Addresses are still new and don't map correctly on GPS. Call our office for more specific directions if needed.**

https://arinspectiongroup.com/3d-model/3-bedroom-townhouse/skinned/
^Link will take you on a 3D walk through of the exact layout. Cabinet colors may not be the same**

(RLNE4112004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have any available units?
9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have?
Some of 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right currently offering any rent specials?
9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right pet-friendly?
Yes, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right is pet friendly.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right offer parking?
Yes, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right offers parking.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have a pool?
No, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right does not have a pool.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have accessible units?
No, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right does not have accessible units.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right has units with dishwashers.
Does 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right have units with air conditioning?
No, 9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right does not have units with air conditioning.
