9803 Mylea Circle, Lot 34 Right

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

New Construction Townhouse with MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Move in special of $1000 with approved applications & 1 year lease agreement.



These beautiful townhomes are offered for rent by Real Property Management Team. The have tile flooring throughout main areas of the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, and all new full size GE appliances. All of our units are all electric. LED lighting throughout as well energy efficient windows. Full size washer and dryer also included. Privacy fence backyard separated from neighbors and a 2 car garage makes for extra space. We do offer two different color options. Color schemes differ from a brown/tans to white/grey. Maintenance & lawn care are covered in the rent! Please give us a call to schedule a time to view these beautiful properties, 479-242-0791 or you can go to rpmrivervalley.com and fill out your application there.



$1,350 a month with a $1,000 deposit ($900 refundable, $100 leasing fee applied)

Pets are welcome with fees & restrictions.

Pet Fees and Monthly pet rents do apply.

1 year lease with RPM.

Willing to do 6 month lease at $1,550 a month.

Please Call Real Property Management for more information or to set up a time to tour The Haven in Chaffee Crossing!



Directions: Hwy 255 to Massard Rd. Take a Right onto Massard. Left on McClure Dr. McClure Dr will take you to a stop sign located on Wells Lake Rd. Make a Left onto Wells Lake Rd and take it down until you see "Haven" located on your Right. You've officially made it to The Haven!

**Addresses are still new and don't map correctly on GPS. Call our office for more specific directions if needed.**



https://arinspectiongroup.com/3d-model/3-bedroom-townhouse/skinned/

^Link will take you on a 3D walk through of the exact layout. Cabinet colors may not be the same**



(RLNE4112004)