le flore county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:39 AM
59 Apartments for rent in Le Flore County, OK📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
204 Butler AVE Unit #B
204 Butler Ave, Poteau, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
840 sqft
This is a 2014 energy efficient duplex apartment that features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and has 840 heated sqft. The apartment is all electric with central heat & air, and it comes equipped with a range, washer and dryer hookups, and refrigerator.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
Riviera
101 North Ave, Poteau, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$435
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera in Poteau. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1466 Gray Street - 7
1466 N Gray St, Pocola, OK
2 Bedrooms
$650
850 sqft
Cute 2 and 3 bedroom units, 2 full baths.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
401 McCurtain ST
401 Mc Curtain Street, Panama, OK
3 Bedrooms
$650
1038 sqft
This older frame house is in the heart of Panama. The house features 1,038 heated sqft. with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The house has a detached 1 car carport and storage shed in the large yard. The house has 2 ac window units and gas wall heat.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
904 Fowler AVE
904 Fowler Street, Poteau, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom Rent House! The brick house slab foundation has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with 1,450 heated sqft. The house has laminate and carpet floors and features and a good size fenced attached 1 car carport.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
702 HOPKINS - 3
702 Hopkins Ave, Poteau, OK
2 Bedrooms
$400
800 sqft
Driving directions: From N Broadway turn West onto College Ave (at the stoplight next to Myers Drive in and Spunky Skunk), turn Right or North onto Folsom Street, then back West or Left onto Hopkins Avenue.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
204 Lacey LN Unit #A
204 Lacey Ln, Poteau, OK
2 Bedrooms
$550
840 sqft
Apt. A 204 Lacey Lane Poteau, OK 74953 Costs: $550 per Month with a $500 Deposit 12 Month Lease Online Rental Application Required This 2013 2 stories 4 Plex apartment complex in Poteau, OK.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
704 HIGHWAY 270 - 1
704 Highway 270, Heavener, OK
Studio
$1,000
2400 sqft
2400 SQ FOOT COMMERCIAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR RENT 704 HIGHWAY 270 HEAVNER, OK 74937 $1000.00 MONTHLY RENT/ $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT CALL 479-561-3090 FOR MORE INFORMATION
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
106 Joy DR
106 Joy Drive, Panama, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
1252 sqft
106 Joy Drive Panama, OK 74951 3 beds/2 baths Monthly Rent: $700 & Deposit: $700 Online Rental Application This nice brick slab foundation home located in the heart of Panama that is in a good neighborhood features 1,252 heated sqft.
Results within 1 mile of Le Flore County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Cavanaugh
616 Ridge Point
616 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1658 sqft
616 Ridge Point Available 09/01/20 Home for Rent!! - Our home is located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271. These lovely homes have tile floors, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Cavanaugh
412 Ridge Point Dr
412 Ridge Point Dr, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
412 Ridge Point Dr Available 08/01/20 Home for Rent WITH MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Our homes include 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. They are located in Southfield subdivision right off HWY 271.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
Downtown Fort Smith
89 B N Broadview Suite 1
89 B Street North, Fort Smith, AR
Studio
$675
800 sqft
Down town Greenbrier high traffic count Hwy 65 frontage also located beside of the Revenue office,Greenbrier Chamber and Farmers Insurance. Located on Hwy 65N, Ideal for quiet office or retail. Has 2 private office areas and waiting /retail space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
Cavanaugh
7809 Joseph Street
7809 Joseph Street, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$750
1450 sqft
4 Bedroom Home for Rent off Cavanaugh Rd - 7809 Joseph Street in Fort Smith is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and two stories.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
Cavanaugh
600 Trenton Dr
600 Trenton Drive, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1772 sqft
PENDING - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage (1,744 sf) - PENDING - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage - Split floor plan with newer paint and granite counter tops. Wood, tile and carpet flooring throughout.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
3109 South 14th Street - 6
3109 South 14th Street, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$500
450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 11 (1) bedroom, 1 bath. Total electric. Water paid. Central heat and air near hospital and downtown. 1 (2) Bedroom, 1 Bath
Results within 5 miles of Le Flore County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
135 S South ST
135 South 16th Street, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Brand new 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in up & coming South Fayetteville.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
3027 S 66th ST Unit #503
3027 S 66th St, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
This modern top of the line townhouse is right in the center of town. Beautiful open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen, plank tile floor, and amazing bathrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
604 North 32nd Street
604 North 32nd Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1058 sqft
604 North 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Fresh Move In Ready Home - New appliances, paint, etc. Will rent fast. Contact us today! (RLNE5979828)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
South Fort Smith
2821 Tulsa Street
2821 Tulsa Street, Fort Smith, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard - 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Huge Yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5979232)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5701 FREE FERRY #8
5701 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1440 sqft
FREE FERRY CONDO - Exclusive 1BR Condo on Fort Smith's premier street. (RLNE5975454)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1909 S U St
1909 U Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1141 sqft
1909 S. U St - 2 bed 1 bath, central heat and air, washer and dryer hook ups, detached storage building, appliance included range, dishwasher, and refrigerator, EGW (RLNE5925553)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2200 South M Street
2200 M Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$495
800 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 bath downstairs apartment in the heart of Park Hill neighborhood! This unit has about 800 sq/ft of living space with plenty of extra storage! The entire apartment has vinyl wood flooring and updated paint. Each room has a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1815 South G Street
1815 G Street South, Fort Smith, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT - TWO BED/ONE BATH HOME/ONE CAR CARPORT (RLNE5887497)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
Fianna Hills
3604 Brooken Hill Drive
3604 Brooken Hill Drive, Fort Smith, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1636 sqft
3604 Brooken Hill Drive Available 08/01/20 For Rent! Bottom of Fianna Hills! - This 4 bedroom , 3 bathroom home just recently was converted over to all electric. We have installed a new AC and also a new water heater.
