Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:17 AM

6113 Noble ST

6113 W Noble St · (479) 659-9000
Location

6113 W Noble St, Rogers, AR 72758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 3307 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Custom one owner, all brick home located in family friendly Liberty Bell North. This amazing home lies on a spacious landscaped corner lot. Boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal dining, office/Den, and additional flex/workout room. Soaring ceilings trimmed with crown molding make for an inviting entry. Wood flooring in living spaces & bedrooms, tile in wet areas, craftsman style brick accents frame arch ways. Semi-open plan with Chefs kitchen, extra builtin custom cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cook top, large pantry, over-sized eat in kitchen space. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining family & friends (outdoor cable hookup)). Walk-in attic provides ons of storage. Master bedroom with recessed ceilings, can lighting. Luxurious Mstr Bath with separate whirlpool tub, tiled shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and private flex/workout room. Zoned for Bentonville school district, located just minutes from Pinnacle Promenade, restaurants, Top Golf and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6113 Noble ST have any available units?
6113 Noble ST has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 6113 Noble ST have?
Some of 6113 Noble ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6113 Noble ST currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Noble ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Noble ST pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Noble ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rogers.
Does 6113 Noble ST offer parking?
No, 6113 Noble ST does not offer parking.
Does 6113 Noble ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Noble ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Noble ST have a pool?
Yes, 6113 Noble ST has a pool.
Does 6113 Noble ST have accessible units?
No, 6113 Noble ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Noble ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6113 Noble ST has units with dishwashers.
