6113 Noble ST

Custom one owner, all brick home located in family friendly Liberty Bell North. This amazing home lies on a spacious landscaped corner lot. Boasts 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, formal dining, office/Den, and additional flex/workout room. Soaring ceilings trimmed with crown molding make for an inviting entry. Wood flooring in living spaces & bedrooms, tile in wet areas, craftsman style brick accents frame arch ways. Semi-open plan with Chefs kitchen, extra builtin custom cabinets, stainless appliances, gas cook top, large pantry, over-sized eat in kitchen space. Large covered patio perfect for entertaining family & friends (outdoor cable hookup)). Walk-in attic provides ons of storage. Master bedroom with recessed ceilings, can lighting. Luxurious Mstr Bath with separate whirlpool tub, tiled shower, dual sinks, large walk in closet, and private flex/workout room. Zoned for Bentonville school district, located just minutes from Pinnacle Promenade, restaurants, Top Golf and more.