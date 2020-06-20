All apartments in Rogers
4620 Knollview WY
4620 Knollview WY

4620 Knollview Way · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Knollview Way, Rogers, AR 72758

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.
4 bedroom rental in sought after Highland Knolls community. Beautiful 3500+ square foot home with many updates including new porcelain tile, fresh paint, new blinds, new stainless stove/oven and microwave, upgraded windows, tankless water heater, and even the little details like new hardware and new Toto toilets! This home offers 2 living areas and a large bonus room on main level! Great open floor plan with lots natural light, vaulted & tray ceilings, 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pantry and plenty of storage. Large master suite with study or nursery area. Located near Bellview Elem., Promenade Mall, restaurants, Wal-Mart AMP, Razorback Greenway Trail system & I49!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

