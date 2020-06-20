4620 Knollview WY

Amenities
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.
4 bedroom rental in sought after Highland Knolls community. Beautiful 3500+ square foot home with many updates including new porcelain tile, fresh paint, new blinds, new stainless stove/oven and microwave, upgraded windows, tankless water heater, and even the little details like new hardware and new Toto toilets! This home offers 2 living areas and a large bonus room on main level! Great open floor plan with lots natural light, vaulted & tray ceilings, 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pantry and plenty of storage. Large master suite with study or nursery area. Located near Bellview Elem., Promenade Mall, restaurants, Wal-Mart AMP, Razorback Greenway Trail system & I49!