4620 Knollview WY

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 22nd.

4 bedroom rental in sought after Highland Knolls community. Beautiful 3500+ square foot home with many updates including new porcelain tile, fresh paint, new blinds, new stainless stove/oven and microwave, upgraded windows, tankless water heater, and even the little details like new hardware and new Toto toilets! This home offers 2 living areas and a large bonus room on main level! Great open floor plan with lots natural light, vaulted & tray ceilings, 2 fireplaces, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pantry and plenty of storage. Large master suite with study or nursery area. Located near Bellview Elem., Promenade Mall, restaurants, Wal-Mart AMP, Razorback Greenway Trail system & I49!