Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Large living room space with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tile floors and comes with kitchen appliances. All bedrooms are carpeted. The backyard has a wood privacy fence as well as a storage building for tenant use. We still have a tenant currently living in the home until June 22, 2020 but we are starting to pre-lease the home now. Will have updated pictures once the home is vacant. Call our office for more information 479-582-9310.



Very convenient location close to HWY 49 & overpass, walking distance to Reagan Elementary School, Malco Theater, Sam's Club, Neighborhood Market, and many other stores and restaurants! Also walking distance from a community park and a GREAT trail that connects to the Rogers Trail System!



Rent: $1175

Deposit: $1175 (leasing fee included in this)

Application Fee: $55 per adult



