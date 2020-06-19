All apartments in Rogers
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3503 W Beech Drive

3503 West Beech Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3503 West Beech Drive, Rogers, AR 72756
Apple Spur

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
3503 W Beech Drive Available 06/22/20 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Rogers! - 3503 W Beech Drive in Rogers is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Large living room space with a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Kitchen has tile floors and comes with kitchen appliances. All bedrooms are carpeted. The backyard has a wood privacy fence as well as a storage building for tenant use. We still have a tenant currently living in the home until June 22, 2020 but we are starting to pre-lease the home now. Will have updated pictures once the home is vacant. Call our office for more information 479-582-9310.

Very convenient location close to HWY 49 & overpass, walking distance to Reagan Elementary School, Malco Theater, Sam's Club, Neighborhood Market, and many other stores and restaurants! Also walking distance from a community park and a GREAT trail that connects to the Rogers Trail System!

Rent: $1175
Deposit: $1175 (leasing fee included in this)
Application Fee: $55 per adult

(RLNE5726073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

