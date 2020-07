Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Nice Executive Rentals in the heart of NWA close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1 car garage, all appliances, nice back patio for entertaining, large master bath, great floor plan with many upgrades. Come take a look, you'll be glad you did.