Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A

2009 South Dixieland Road · (479) 871-1261
Location

2009 South Dixieland Road, Rogers, AR 72758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Visit our website at www.3oaksplace.com!

Enjoy peace and quiet with maintenance free living in these spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom, exquisitely appointed, townhomes. Hardwood, tile, granite, extra-large hallways &; doors, courtyard, parking, XL 2 car rear-entry garages, raised ceilings, stainless appliances, and the list goes on. Wired for smart home use! We mow your lawn for you!

Very close to: The Promenade - full of shopping, dining & entertainment, The Greens of Blossom Way Golf course, Veterans Park, Rogers Aquatic Center, Lost Springs Golf Course, Frisco Station Mall, Benton County School of Arts, Russell D Jones &; Westside Elementary Schools, Birch Kirksey &; Elmwood Middle Schools &; Rogers High School
2,000 square feet of spacious open floor plan. granite counters, two large master suites with an additional bedroom, could be great office. Private patio for relaxing outside. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have any available units?
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rogers, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rogers Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have?
Some of 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A currently offering any rent specials?
2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A is pet friendly.
Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A offer parking?
Yes, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A does offer parking.
Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have a pool?
No, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A does not have a pool.
Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have accessible units?
Yes, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A has accessible units.
Does 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 S. Dixieland Rd - A has units with dishwashers.
