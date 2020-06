Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 6/30/2020!!! - This single level 3 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is located very close to the Promenade, hospital and restaurants. Enjoy dinner in the formal dining room, have breakfast in the eat-in kitchen. 3 large bedrooms all with walk-in closets and a screened in sun room offer lots of room for a family. Quiet, established neighborhood. Trees in the backyard for shade



(RLNE5670079)