Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 1 car garage. Fenced back yard. Central heat and air. Range, dishwasher, and refrigerator are included. Tile flooring in kitchen/dining/baths Laminate flooring in living room and hallway. Washer/dryer connection included - washer/dryer can be included for additional cost. New windows and siding.



WE LOVE PETS!! Pets welcome with additional rent. See photos for details.