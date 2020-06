Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

816 Hindman #2 Available 06/19/20 VERY NICE 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex in Prairie Grove - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex available for rent in Prairie Grove! This property offers open floor plan with spacious living room, eat-in dining, 2 guest bedrooms and master with private en-suite. All kitchen appliances included. Fenced in back yard!! WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED!! pets welcome with a $500.00 non refundable pet fee, breed restriction applies.



(RLNE4724662)