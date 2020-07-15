Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

460 Captain Marshall St Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home available in Prairie Grove! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining. Comes with all the kitchen appliances. This property offers beautiful wood floors, brushed granite counter tops and plenty of storage!! This home will also feature a large wood deck with privacy fence!



(RLNE3477938)