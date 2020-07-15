All apartments in Prairie Grove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

460 Captain Marshall St

460 Captain Marshal St · (479) 267-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 Captain Marshal St, Prairie Grove, AR 72753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 460 Captain Marshall St · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
460 Captain Marshall St Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Home available in Prairie Grove! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Located in the Sundowner Estate Community, this home features a spacious living room with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining. Comes with all the kitchen appliances. This property offers beautiful wood floors, brushed granite counter tops and plenty of storage!! This home will also feature a large wood deck with privacy fence!

(RLNE3477938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

