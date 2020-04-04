1640 Gallant Fox Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.00 off first 3 months! this home has an open floor plan, you can come home and relax on your back patio with a privacy fenced in backyard. Located in the Prairie Grove School District and near city parks! we allow pets large or small with a non refundable pet fee of $500.00. Breed restriction applies.12 month lease with a $1,000.00 deposit to hold this beautiful home.

