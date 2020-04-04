All apartments in Prairie Grove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM

1640 Gallant Fox Lane

1640 Galant Fox Lane · (479) 267-1600
Location

1640 Galant Fox Lane, Prairie Grove, AR 72753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1640 Gallant Fox Lane · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Prairie Grove 300.00 off first 3 month - 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, with two car garage! $300.00 off first 3 months! this home has an open floor plan, you can come home and relax on your back patio with a privacy fenced in backyard. Located in the Prairie Grove School District and near city parks! we allow pets large or small with a non refundable pet fee of $500.00. Breed restriction applies.12 month lease with a $1,000.00 deposit to hold this beautiful home.
Call 479-267-1600 for more details.
Website: www.firststarnwa.com

(RLNE4372831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have any available units?
1640 Gallant Fox Lane has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1640 Gallant Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Gallant Fox Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1640 Gallant Fox Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does offer parking.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1640 Gallant Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1640 Gallant Fox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
