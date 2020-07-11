All apartments in Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge, AR
153 Hall Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

153 Hall Drive

153 Hall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

153 Hall Dr, Pea Ridge, AR 72751

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pea Ridge Townhouse - Property Id: 315192

Come live in one of the fastest growing cities in Northwest Arkansas. Enjoy the small town feel of Pea Ridge with great schools and low crime. BRAND NEW DUPLEX AVAILABLE FOR RENT! All electric, wood-look tile on the first floor, eat-in kitchen, granite counter-tops, all new stainless steel appliances which include refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer. Sunroom/Bonus Room/Home office room downstairs, half bath, laundry downstairs. Upstairs has the 2 bedrooms with carpet and a Jack-N-Jill full bath in between the bedrooms. 2in Faux Wood Blinds throughout the house. Green space on for each unit. Parking for multiple cars in front driveway.
Property Id 315192

(RLNE5913456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Hall Drive have any available units?
153 Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pea Ridge, AR.
What amenities does 153 Hall Drive have?
Some of 153 Hall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Hall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Hall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 153 Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 153 Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Hall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 153 Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Hall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Hall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
