Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

83 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lowell should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
600 Prairie ST
600 Prairie Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1587 sqft
Lease $1395.00 per month Security Deposit $1395.00 3 bedroom 2 bath large All brick, gas log fireplace, vaulted ceiling, covered patio, Master bath has two walk in closets and jacuzzi tub - large fenced yard and extra RV parking pad.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$848
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
6 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.

1 of 35

Last updated April 1 at 05:56 AM
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
$
53 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
269 Glory Lane
269 Glory Lane, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
269 Glory Lane Available 09/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 14th! HURRY!!! This home will not last long in the desirable Bethel Heights rental community! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3475 Justice Drive
3475 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
3475 Justice Drive Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 17th! Come check out this cute rental home in our Heritage Heights Community.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3497 Justice Drive
3497 Justice Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
3497 Justice Drive Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 17th! Come check out this cute rental home in our Heritage Heights Community.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springdale
128 S. Pleasant Street # A
128 South Pleasant Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$998
1100 sqft
Brand new construction in Springdale 3 bedrooms 3 baths!!! - Brand new construction in Springdale, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths!!! all kitchen appliances included. This home features a spacious living room, with open floor plan kitchen and eat-in dining.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3522 Alliance Drive
3522 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3522 Alliance Drive Available 08/07/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 7th!! This cute home in our Heritage Heights Community will not last long, submit an application before its gone! This

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1308 W Banz Rd
1308 Banz Road, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1298 sqft
Nice Home in Convenient Location! - Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home convenient to schools & shopping. All kitchen appliances included, access from dining area to covered back patio and beautiful landscaped privacy fenced back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 22nd! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
280 Honor Court
280 Honor Court, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
280 Honor Court Available 08/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 17th! Enjoy this cute rental homes that is 1476 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3334 Alliance Drive
3334 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 21st! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Regent RD
5307 Southwest Regent Road, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1470 sqft
A 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with All appliances to convey & washer/Dryer! Open living & kitchen. Large back yard & fenced for privacy. Property will be ready MID-August. Additional deposit with pets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
1201 22nd PL
1201 North 22nd Place, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1878 sqft
Nearly 1800 sq. ft of living space! Larger 3 bedroom plus office/library. Large kitchen with eat in dining area. Close to schools. Large Privacy fenced yard and 2 car garage. Small pet negotiable w/ accepted app. fee & increased deposit

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1113 W Oak ST
1113 West Oak Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1708 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Rogers. This 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath has fresh paint, beautiful vinyl plank wood style flooring throughout, all new fixtures. Unique Gas log fire place in great room, home also has formal living room. Refrigerator included.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
661 Founders Park DR
661 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1416 sqft
Coming soon!! Taking pre applications now! This traditional style 3BD/2.5BA home located in Harber Meadows features access to neighborhood amenities including a community pool, walking trails and fishing ponds. Master downstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
6855 Harlan AVE
6855 Harlan Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
Available now!Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this cute Harber Meadows cottage with access to all neighborhood amenities. Pool, lakes, club house etc. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lowell, AR

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lowell should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lowell may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lowell. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

