Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

87 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR

Finding an apartment in Lowell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
818 Irelan street
818 Irelan Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1436 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway - Property Id: 15338 Cozy, well maintained, centrally located, 3 bedroom house, with quick access to freeway is available for rent. House is: 1,436 sq ft with 3br./ 2 full bath/2 car garage.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
600 Prairie ST
600 Prairie Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1587 sqft
Lease $1395.00 per month Security Deposit $1395.00 3 bedroom 2 bath large All brick, gas log fireplace, vaulted ceiling, covered patio, Master bath has two walk in closets and jacuzzi tub - large fenced yard and extra RV parking pad.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
313 Summerset Street
313 Summerset Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Lowell - 313 Summerset Street in Lowell is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in Summerfield Subdivision. Home has been freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 PM
10 Units Available
Bethel Heights
Chapel Ridge of Springdale
5325 N Oak St, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1085 sqft
Thank you for visiting Chapel Ridge of Springdale. Our modern apartment homes offer sleek designs, large living spaces, and luxury living with comfort in mind.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$853
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.

Last updated April 1 at 05:56 AM
1 Unit Available
6200 South 57th Street
6200 South 57th Street, Rogers, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2650 sqft
6200 South 57th Street Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous custom home with heated pool - 6200 South 57th Street Rogers, Arkansas is offered by Real Property Management First Choice. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath is located in a desirable NWA subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
27 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
Casa Maria
900 E Post Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Maria in Rogers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$713
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
269 Glory Lane
269 Glory Lane, Bethel Heights, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
269 Glory Lane Available 09/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Four Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available September 14th! HURRY!!! This home will not last long in the desirable Bethel Heights rental community! This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Springdale
128 S. Pleasant Street # A
128 South Pleasant Street, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$998
1100 sqft
128 S. Pleasant Street # A Available 07/20/20 Brand new construction in Springdale 3 bedrooms 3 baths!!! - Brand new construction in Springdale, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths!!! all kitchen appliances included.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3557 Alliance Drive
3557 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1243 sqft
3557 Alliance Drive Available 07/28/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in Bethel Heights - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 20th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3334 Alliance Drive
3334 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3334 Alliance Drive Available 07/17/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home Located in our Heritage Heights Community - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 17th! Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Regent RD
5307 Southwest Regent Road, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1470 sqft
A 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with All appliances to convey & washer/Dryer! Open living & kitchen. Large back yard & fenced for privacy. Property will be ready MID-August. Additional deposit with pets.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1113 W Oak ST
1113 West Oak Street, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1708 sqft
Newly remodeled home in Rogers. This 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath has fresh paint, beautiful vinyl plank wood style flooring throughout, all new fixtures. Unique Gas log fire place in great room, home also has formal living room. Refrigerator included.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
408 E Summerwood CT
408 Summerwood Court, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1433 sqft
This great home in Rogers is a split 3/2 floorpan with a large master. Master bathroom has double sinks, walk-in shower and large jetted tub. The large living area has a gas fireplace and leads into a large eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3605 Bishop DR
3605 Bishop Drive, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1637 sqft
Great central location! Privacy fenced backyard, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 fireplace, new carpet & paint. $500 non-refundable pet deposit. Dogs must be under 30 pounds.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bethel Heights
3522 Alliance Drive
3522 Alliance Drive, Bethel Heights, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1243 sqft
3522 Alliance Drive Available 08/07/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view August 7th!! This cute home in our Heritage Heights Community will not last long, submit an application before its gone! This

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
6855 Harlan AVE
6855 Harlan Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
Available now!Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this cute Harber Meadows cottage with access to all neighborhood amenities. Pool, lakes, club house etc. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3577 Hemlock Place
3577 Hemlock Place, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
769 sqft
Very cute and affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath rental home in Pines Subdivision in Springdale just minutes away from downtown, shopping, dining, rodeo grounds and much more.

Last updated July 17 at 10:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Whispering Timbers
1006 N Raven RD
1006 N Raven Rd, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1704 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that's move in ready! 1700+ sq ft, fenced yard with mature trees. Pet friendly! Gas log fireplace, spacious rooms, covered deck. Close to elementary school, shopping restaurants, quick access to I49.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lowell, AR

Finding an apartment in Lowell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

