Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:18 PM

68 Apartments for rent in Lowell, AR with washer-dryers

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Lowell
310 Eclipse ST
310 Eclipse Street, Lowell, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1703 sqft
Great 3 bed , 2 bath house in Lowell on a corner lot. Oversized garage and a wood privacy fence!
Results within 1 mile of Lowell
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
23 Units Available
Woodland Park
4000 S Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$848
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1513 sqft
Woodland Park in Rogers, AR features two and three bedroom townhomes and one and two bedroom flats.
Results within 5 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$675
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
$
52 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
1104 W Berkeley Ave
1104 Berkeley Avenue, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1357 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath - Photos Added - Property Id: 320721 Well maintained corner lot home in established Rogers neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinnacle Country Club
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
402 Dyer ST
402 South Dyer Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
935 sqft
Hard to find nice affordable roomy 2 bedroom duplex. Great central location with easy access to schools, ball parks, shopping, and employers. Refrigerator, oven, washer and dryer included. Easiest way to schedule a showing is to go to homerootspm.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5307 SW Regent RD
5307 Southwest Regent Road, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1470 sqft
A 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with All appliances to convey & washer/Dryer! Open living & kitchen. Large back yard & fenced for privacy. Property will be ready MID-August. Additional deposit with pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1013 N Pleasant ST Unit #A
1013 N Pleasant St, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1498 sqft
Conveniently located in Springdale! Duplex is less than 5 years old. Features include granite counter tops and tiled back splash in kitchen, tiled flooring in main living spaces and carpeted bedrooms, and all appliances included!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
13780 Crazy Horse DR
13780 Crazy Horse Drive, Benton County, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4280 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bathroom house in Rogers! Close to Beaver Lake, great small subdivision, 3 living areas, 3 car garage, plus a heated storage bay/workshop. No Cats.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Peaks
2735 Kilimanjaro WY
2735 West Kilimanjaro Way, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
Executive Rental in prime location in Northwest Arkansas! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, open floor plan. Includes stainless appliances, carpet and tile flooring, pantry and large master bath. 2 car garage. Back patio.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
5106 W Stone Manor DR
5106 South Stone Manor, Rogers, AR
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1258 sqft
This is the real deal! A great & convenient location with modern decor and great furniture! Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 full bathroom home with attached 2 car deep garage now available for renting.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Apple Spur
3500 Mockingbird LN
3500 Mockingbird Lane, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2030 sqft
Location, location, location. This beautiful home in Cambridge park is close to everything!!! Curb appeal and a backyard that will have you excited to call this one home! Grab your beverages and spend your afternoons lounging in the pool.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Mark ST
1555 Mark Street, Springdale, AR
2 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
August 1 available Well maintained 2 BR 2 BA bath. Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator supplied. Has individual privacy fenced large backyard with large storage building provided. No interior smoking.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
437 Founders Park DR
437 Founders Park Drive East, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1628 sqft
Charming Row home in Harbor Meadows, walking distance to park and lake and Community pool. This 2628 sq ft home features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath, 2 car detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10732 Lakeside RD
10732 Lakeside Road, Benton County, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3544 sqft
Beaver Lake views from outdoor patios. Great home close to the water. This home features 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms each with their own bathroom, 3.5 bath, huge den, 2 kitchens, 3 patios for entertaining, huge loft & a great outdoor living space.
Results within 10 miles of Lowell
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Aviator
7807 SW Starling Ln, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1023 sqft
Welcome to The Aviator, where every luxury apartment home is thoughtfully designed with your comfort in mind. The Aviator is perfectly centered in the ever-developing landscape of Bentonville, Arkansas.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
9 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
1 bed/ 1 bath flat 998 Pine Avenue - 105 Available 08/26/20 Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Bentonville
Town Square Apartments
203 Rose Garden Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$799
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$887
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Square Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$806
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$841
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
20 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
923 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Lowell, AR

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lowell offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Lowell. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Lowell can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

