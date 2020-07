Amenities

500 West Bean Street Available 08/01/20 Nice House with Large yard- 3 bedroom 1 bath-central heat and air - House was just painted inside. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nice utility room with washer and dryer. Back yard is large and fenced.



Only pets being allowed is one small animal with a $300 animal fee,

We has an ESA policy also that will be enforced.



No Pets Allowed



