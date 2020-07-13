/
37 Apartments for rent in Johnson, AR with pool
9 Units Available
Johnson
The Woods at Johnson Mill
3906 Celeste Dr, Johnson, AR
1 Bedroom
$736
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
1002 sqft
Luxurious apartments have walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and a resort-style pool. Located close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Community amenities include a gym and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4901 Roxbury
4901 Roxberry Way, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
Brick home on quiet street in excellent location close to offices, hospitals, shopping, entertainment, restaurants and I-49. NEW FAUX-wood floors in living room, hallway and all bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4950 White Tail
4950 White Tail Way, Johnson, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1939 sqft
Great central location. New FAUX-WOOD flooring in living room. Bedrooms have carpet.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
3210 Birch PL
3210 Birch Place, Johnson, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1726 sqft
3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Whirlpool tub and step-in shower in master bathroom, fireplace with custom built-ins, double walk-in closets, deck, and fenced yard.
7 Units Available
Johnson
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,025
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1452 sqft
Situated less than one mile from Steele Crossing in Fayetteville's retail district. Premium 1-3 bedroom apartments in a community that boasts amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool, bark park and state-of-the-art fitness center.
1 Unit Available
Johnson
4245 NE Meadow Creek CIR Unit #102
4245 Meadow Creek Circle, Fayetteville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
990 sqft
Below market Lease Rate!!! Fabulous "Natchez" Townhome in an incredible location. First Building on right, Ground level, close to club house and pool! Close to shopping and Dinning as well as various entertainment activities.
18 Units Available
Mount Sequoyah South
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1538 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Backwater Cove Apartments in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
Keystone Crossing
1517 Electric Ave, Springdale, AR
Studio
$570
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
942 sqft
A modern community with full kitchens and newer appliances. Large living areas with walk-in closets in each home. On-site pool, basketball court, business center and playground. Coffee bar provided.
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Apartments
998 Pine Avenue, Benton County, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Highland Park Apartments - This is a stock unit for Highland Park. Unit assigned will not be this specific unit.
23 Units Available
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr, Fayetteville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Quality Without Compromise – Discover quality without compromise at the perfect setting of Maple Manor Apartments, nestled by the scenic Boston Mountains, and only moments from shopping & choice restaurants with Razorback Transit close by to the
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
7351 Hayden's WY
7351 Hayden Way, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1624 sqft
Very nice home in the Brandons Way Subdivision. Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large Master with walk in shower, whirlpool tub and his/hers sinks. Fireplace in living area, 2 car garage, privacy fenced back yard.
1 Unit Available
788 N Malbec
788 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1836 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville!! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen, this home features granite counter-tops, custom cabinets, and plenty of storage.
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3616 Clabber Creek BLVD
3616 Clabber Creek Boulevard, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
Very nice 3 bed 3 full bath home in Clabber Creek.
1 Unit Available
1736 Overcrest ST
1736 East Overcrest Street, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1792 sqft
Coming soon! Available mid to late June. Taking applications now. Adorable 3bd/2ba home with in ground swimming pool! *Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and pool maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1550
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3614 N. Tower Circle
3614 North Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
3614 N. Tower Circle Available 08/01/20 Three Bed / Three Bath with Fenced Yard and Community Pool - Pre-Leasing for August 2018 Convenient and contemporary floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
721 Rupple Rd
721 North Rupple Road, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3150371)
1 Unit Available
995 Pine AVE
995 Pine Ave, Springdale, AR
1 Bedroom
$815
696 sqft
Just finished New Construction. First class workout room and swimming pool, community room wiht a dog park. Conveniently located near shopping, parks and easy to I49. Granite countertops, full size washer and dryer with Stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
Copper Creek
3315 Waterstone DR
3315 East Waterstone Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2053 sqft
Walk or ride bikes to Lake Fay trails. No neighbors on 1 side or back. Pool, tennis, basketball & park in the neighborhood. Second bedroom also has it's own full bathroom. Huge master bath. 2nd living open to kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Har Ber Meadows
6855 Harlan AVE
6855 Harlan Avenue, Springdale, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
Taking applications now! Don't miss out on this cute Harber Meadows cottage with access to all neighborhood amenities. Pool, lakes, club house etc. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable. Deposit $1425
1 Unit Available
3522 Clearwood DR
3522 West Clearwood Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1565 sqft
Coming soon! Available late July. Taking applications now! Check out this gorgeous 3bd/2ba home. Features whirlpool tub in master, fenced in yard, and great covered back deck. *Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.
1 Unit Available
2576 Carnation CT
2576 East Carnation Court, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1793 sqft
SEE MLS #: 1131268 This stand alone building is legally a "Condo," as part of the Woodbury HPR.
1 Unit Available
203 N Powderhorn Drive
203 North Powderhorn Drive, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sq
203 N Powderhorn Drive Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath With Bonus Room For Rent Fayetteville - 203 Powderhorn is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice.
1 Unit Available
Salem Village
3600 S Tower Circle
3600 South Tower Circle, Fayetteville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1954 sqft
3600 S Tower Circle Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home For Rent - 3600 South Tower Circle is offered for rent by Real Property Management First Choice. 3 bedroom 3 bath home located in Clabber Creek.
1 Unit Available
826 N Malbec Rd
826 North Malbec Road, Fayetteville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1940 sqft
4 bedroom 3.5 bath in the heart of Fayetteville, Arkansas!! - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers everything you could want! open living concept with eat-in kitchen.
