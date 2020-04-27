707 Jefferson Drive

Amenities
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base. This home features two large living areas, a stone fireplace, a two car garage, laminate and tile flooring, and a screened porch that leads out onto a wooden deck overlooking the fenced back yard and storage building.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1456125?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.