Last updated April 27 2020 at 7:38 PM

707 Jefferson Drive

707 Jefferson Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1456125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 Jefferson Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, 2300 Sq. Ft., three bedroom, two and a half bath home is located near the back gate of the Little Rock Air Force Base. This home features two large living areas, a stone fireplace, a two car garage, laminate and tile flooring, and a screened porch that leads out onto a wooden deck overlooking the fenced back yard and storage building.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1456125?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Jefferson Drive have any available units?
707 Jefferson Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 707 Jefferson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Jefferson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Jefferson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 707 Jefferson Drive does offer parking.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive have a pool?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Jefferson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Jefferson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
