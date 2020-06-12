All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

4502 Pennpointe Pl

4502 Pennpointe Place · (501) 258-4779
Location

4502 Pennpointe Place, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4502 Pennpointe Pl · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet. It has a formal dining room, large living room with cathedral ceilings & gas log fireplace. Large galley style kitchen & a eat-in breakfast nook. Nice size laundry room with plenty of storage. A great screened in porch. Large privacy fenced back yard with a patio area. This is a non-smoking home & no pets are allowed. Rent is $1495 per month, security deposit is $1495. One year lease. $30 application fee for each adult in home (application check includes credit report, verification of employment & rental references & background check). No housing or section 8 accepted. Owner pays lawncare company to treat grass to prevent weeds. New elementary school just down the road and branch new high school opens fall 2019. No pets area allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have any available units?
4502 Pennpointe Pl has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4502 Pennpointe Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Pennpointe Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Pennpointe Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl offer parking?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have a pool?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have accessible units?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Pennpointe Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 Pennpointe Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
