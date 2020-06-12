4502 Pennpointe Pl

Amenities

Executive home for lease near LRAFB - Text Julann Carney 501-258-4779 - This all brick home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Walking trails & neighborhood lake access in Pennpointe Estates. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 2400 square feet. It has a formal dining room, large living room with cathedral ceilings & gas log fireplace. Large galley style kitchen & a eat-in breakfast nook. Nice size laundry room with plenty of storage. A great screened in porch. Large privacy fenced back yard with a patio area. This is a non-smoking home & no pets are allowed. Rent is $1495 per month, security deposit is $1495. One year lease. $30 application fee for each adult in home (application check includes credit report, verification of employment & rental references & background check). No housing or section 8 accepted. Owner pays lawncare company to treat grass to prevent weeds. New elementary school just down the road and branch new high school opens fall 2019. No pets area allowed.



(RLNE4668116)