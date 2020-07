Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range Property Amenities

This is a 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville. The kitchen is furnished with a stove and dishwasher. There is a deck and storage bldg in the fenced back yard. The home has new carpet and new vinyl flooring so no pets will be allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $850

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.