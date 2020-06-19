All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

203 Palm Street

203 Palm St · (479) 777-8906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 Palm St, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1476 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $99 FIRST MONTHS RENT when you sign a lease a pay deposits by June 24th!! (credit requirements apply)

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all major appliances and space to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly (breed restrictions apply)

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Palm Street have any available units?
203 Palm Street has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 203 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
203 Palm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Palm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Palm Street is pet friendly.
Does 203 Palm Street offer parking?
No, 203 Palm Street does not offer parking.
Does 203 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 203 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 203 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 203 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
