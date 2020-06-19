203 Palm Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $99 FIRST MONTHS RENT when you sign a lease a pay deposits by June 24th!! (credit requirements apply)



This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all major appliances and space to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly (breed restrictions apply)



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.