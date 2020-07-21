2013 Airborn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NON-SMOKING 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house near Gravel Ridge. Convenient to Little Rock Air Force Base. This beautiful home features a fully fenced backyard, deck, 2 car garage, and beautiful tray ceilings. This home also includes stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry, walk in closets, gas fireplace, jetted tub, carpet and tile throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, washer and electric dryer connections located in a separate utility room, a dining area, and blinds throughout.