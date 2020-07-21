All apartments in Jacksonville
2013 Airborn Drive
2013 Airborn Drive

2013 Airborne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Airborne Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NON-SMOKING 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house near Gravel Ridge. Convenient to Little Rock Air Force Base. This beautiful home features a fully fenced backyard, deck, 2 car garage, and beautiful tray ceilings. This home also includes stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, pantry, walk in closets, gas fireplace, jetted tub, carpet and tile throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, washer and electric dryer connections located in a separate utility room, a dining area, and blinds throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

