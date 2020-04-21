1308 West Main Street

Amenities
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1498579?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.