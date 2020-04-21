All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1308 West Main Street

1308 West Main Street North · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1498579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1308 West Main Street North, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on main street in Jacksonville. Refrigerator, stove, & dishwasher included. Electric, water, gas, & trash included in rent. Central heat & air. Pets allowed. One pet under 25 lbs, with a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1498579?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $575, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 West Main Street have any available units?
1308 West Main Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1308 West Main Street have?
Some of 1308 West Main Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 West Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 West Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 West Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 West Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 1308 West Main Street offer parking?
No, 1308 West Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 West Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 West Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 West Main Street have a pool?
No, 1308 West Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 West Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 West Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 West Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 West Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 West Main Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1308 West Main Street has units with air conditioning.
