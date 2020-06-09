All apartments in Jacksonville
120 South Elm Street
Last updated June 9 2020

120 South Elm Street

120 South Elm Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1719791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 South Elm Street, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Economical one bedroom apartment, located across the street from the Jacksonville Senior Center. Tile flooring through out. Water included in the rent.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1719791?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 South Elm Street have any available units?
120 South Elm Street has a unit available for $350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 South Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 South Elm Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 South Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 120 South Elm Street offer parking?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 South Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South Elm Street have a pool?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 South Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
